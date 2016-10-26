Oct 26 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc :
* Hilton reports third quarter results; spin-off
transactions on track for end of year
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.23 excluding
items
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - system-wide comparable
revpar increased 1.3 percent for Q3
* Hilton Worldwide sees Q4 system-wide revpar to be flat to
up 1.0 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis
compared to Q4 of 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - FY capital expenditures
are expected to be between $400 million and $450 million
* Hilton Worldwide - for 2017, system-wide revpar is
expected to increase between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent on
comparable and currency neutral basis
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - FY hilton's pro forma
adjusted ebitda is expected to be between $1,745 million and
$1,775 million
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - FY park's pro forma
adjusted ebitda is expected to be between $750 million and $780
million
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - FY HGV's pro forma
adjusted ebitda is expected to be between $370 million and $390
million
* Qtrly total revenues $2,942 million versus $2,895 million
* Q3 revenue view $3.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: