* Grace reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.05 to $3.10

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $404.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $414.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* W. R. Grace & co - as of october 26, 2016, we reiterate our outlook for 2016 adjusted EBIT to be in range of $400 million to $405 million

* W. R. Grace & Co - expect 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $500 million to $505 million

* W. R. Grace & Co - continue to expect 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be at least $250 million

* W. R. Grace & Co - expect 2016 adjusted eps to be in range of $3.05 to $3.10 per share

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.17per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.07, revenue view $1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S