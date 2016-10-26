Oct 26 Wyndham Worldwide Corp
* Wyndham Worldwide reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.89
* Q3 earnings per share $1.78
* Q3 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.59 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $5.68 to
$5.71
* Says Q3 domestic revpar increased 1.9%
* Sees FY revenues of approximately $5.650 billion
* Sees FY adjusted net income of approximately $630 million
* Sees FY adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $5.68 -
$5.71 based on a diluted share count of 111 million
* Says qtrly total system-wide same store revpar increased
1.4% compared with Q3 of 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: