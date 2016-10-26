Oct 26 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

* Laboratory Corporation Of America holdings announces 2016 third quarter results and updates 2016 guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.25

* Q3 earnings per share $1.71

* Q3 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.38 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.70 to $8.90

* Sees FY 2016 net revenue growth of 10.0 pct to 11.0 pct over 2015 net revenue of $8.51 billion

* Laboratory Corporation Of America sees FY 2016 free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) of $840 million to $880 million

* 2016 outlook for net revenue growth includes impact from about 60 basis points of negative currency