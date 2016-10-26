Oct 26 Vantiv Inc
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.66, revenue view $1.87
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $488.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vantiv reports third quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.70
to $0.72
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $2.67
to $2.69
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.43 to $1.45
* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.39 to $0.41
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.41
* Q3 revenue rose 12 percent to $914 million
* Q3 revenue view $473 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $488 million to $498 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.89 billion to $1.9 billion
