Oct 26 Sonus Networks Inc :
* Sonus networks reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue $65 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sonus Networks Inc - sees FY revenue $250 million to $252
million
* Sonus Networks Inc - sees FY non-GAAP diluted earnings per
share $0.33 to $0.36
* Sonus Networks Inc - sees FY GAAP diluted loss per share
$0.27 to $0.24
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $262.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sonus Networks Inc - initiated an immaterial restructuring
plan in Q3 to eliminate certain redundant positions
* Sonus networks - on Oct 24 approved a broader
restructuring plan related to Taqua acquisition to eliminate
both redundant positions and facilities
* Sonus Networks Inc - recorded $0.4 million of
Taqua-related restructuring expense during three months ended
September 30, 2016
* Sonus Networks Inc - anticipates it will record an
additional restructuring expense between $1 million and $2
million in connection with restructuring program
