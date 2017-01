Oct 26 Ally Financial Inc :

* Ally Financial reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Ally Financial Inc - Q3 EPS of $0.43, adjusted EPS of $0.56

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ally Financial Inc - returned nearly $200 million in capital to shareholders in Q3

* Ally Financial Inc - quarter-end preliminary fully phased-in basel III common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 9.3pct