Oct 26 Mondelez International Inc:
* Mondelz International reports Q3 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Qtrly organic net revenue grew 1.1%
* For full year, company now expects organic net revenue
growth of approximately 1.6 percent
* Continues to expect FY adjusted operating income margin of
15 to 16 percent
* Mondelez International Inc - increased its full-year
adjusted EPS outlook and now expects growth of approximately 25
percent on a constant-currency basis
* Mondelez International Inc - company expects free cash
flow excluding items of at least $1.4 billion for full-year 2016
* Mondelez - based on foreign exchange rates as of Oct. 21,
would be negative translation impact on FY revenue growth of
about 4 percentage points
* Qtrly revenue $6,396 million versus $6,849 million
* Mondelez international inc - recorded restructuring
charges of $187 million in three months ended September 30, 2016
* Mondelez - based on foreign exchange rates as of Oct. 21,
would be negative translation impact on full year adjusted EPS
of approximately $0.09
* Mondelez - given ongoing economic, regulatory environment
in Venezuela, continues to be "significant uncertainty" related
to Co's operations in Venezuela
* Q3 revenue view $6.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $26.29
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: