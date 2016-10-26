Oct 26 Vonage Holdings Corp
* Vonage announces strong third quarter 2016 results, 86%
revenue growth in Vonage business
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue $248 million versus i/b/e/s view $246.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raises 2016 Vonage business revenue guidance to $374 -
$377 million
* Says Vonage reported revenues of $248 million, up from
$223 million in year ago quarter
* Says continues to expect fy consolidated annual gaap
revenue of $950 to $960 million
* Says consumer customer churn improved to 2.2%, down from
2.3% in year ago quarter
* Raises fy consolidated adjusted OIBDA guidance to $158 -
$160 million
