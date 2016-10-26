BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 26 Maverick Drilling And Exploration Ltd :
* Maverick signs agreement to sell the Blue Ridge Field in Texas for $9.1 million
* Maverick Drilling And Exploration Ltd - sale in cash of its Blue Ridge Field in Fort Bend County, Texas for a total of $9.1 million
* Maverick Drilling And Exploration Ltd - is finalizing plans for its initial drilling program to commence in Q4 of 2016 and extend into Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru