UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 26 Osisko Mining Corp
* Osisko mining divests of equity interest in Kilo Goldmines.
* Osisko Mining sold 21.9 million common shares in capital of Kilo Goldmines in exchange for 1.5 million common shares in capital of resolute mining
* The 21.9 million Kilo shares sold represent approximately 12.9 pct of total issued and outstanding Kilo shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: