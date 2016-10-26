Oct 26 Groupon Inc
* Groupon announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue $720.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $710.5
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.075 billion to $3.15 billion
* Gross billings were $1.43 billion in Q3 2016, down 2%
* Groupon Inc - 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $150.0
million to $165.0 million
* Identified its go-forward country footprint to consist of
15 countries, down from 27 in portfolio as of q2
* FY2016 revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
