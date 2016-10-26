Oct 26 QEP Resources Inc

* QEP Resources reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.21 excluding items

* "During quarter, increased operated horizontal rig count in permian to three rigs ,expect this number to grow to 5 rigs in basin during 2017"

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY oil production 20.5 mmbbl

* Sees FY ngl production 6.0 mmbbl

* Sees FY natural gas production 178 bcf

* Qtrly total revenues $382.4 million versus $507.6 million

* Sees five operated rigs for remainder of 2016: three in Permian basin, one in Williston basin and one at Pinedale

* Q3 revenue view $357.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: