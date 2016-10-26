Oct 26 Dolby Laboratories Inc :
* Dolby Laboratories reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016
financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 revenue $233 million versus i/b/e/s view $226.4 million
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49 to $0.55
* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.34 to $0.40
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $250 million to $260 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Dolby laboratories inc says increase in quarterly cash
dividend to $0.14 per share of class a and class b common stock
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $255.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dolby Laboratories inc says anticipates that total revenue
will range from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion in fy 2017
