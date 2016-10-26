Oct 26 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd
* Axis capital reports third quarter net income available to
common shareholders of $177 million, or $1.96 per diluted common
share
* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.78
* Q3 earnings per share $1.96
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Axis capital holdings ltd says q3 annualized operating
return on average common equity of 12.0%
* Axis capital holdings ltd says q3 combined ratio of
92.6%, compared to 96.6%
* Axis capital holdings ltd qtrly net premiums earned
increased by 2% (4% on a constant currency basis(3)) to $934
million
* Axis capital holdings ltd says q3 diluted book value per
common share of $59.77, an increase of 4% compared to prior
quarter
