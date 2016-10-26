Oct 26 Trinity Industries Inc
* Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces third quarter 2016
results
* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.40
* Q3 earnings per share $0.55
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.60
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.20
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Trinity Industries, Inc- quarterly revenues and net income
of $1.1 billion and $84.2 million, respectively, compared to
$1.5 billion and $204.3 million
* Trinity Industries, Inc- quarterly orders totaling 1,260
railcars in rail group
* Trinity Industries, Inc- company expects to conduct sales
of leased railcars in 2017.
* Trinity Industries, Inc- for first half of 2017, company
anticipates earnings per common diluted share of between $0.45
and $0.60
* Trinity Industries, Inc - rail group expects h1 2017
deliveries to be about 7,000 to 8,000 railcars compared to first
half 2016 deliveries of 13,210
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: