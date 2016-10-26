Oct 26 Newmont Mining Corp :

* Newmont announces third quarter operating and financial results

* Q3 revenue $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Attributable gold production is expected to be between 4.8 and 5.0 million ounces in 2016

* Newmont Mining Corp - in Australia, Tanami expansion project is also on track to reach full production next year

* Gold AISC is expected to be between $870 and $930 per ounce in 2016

* Newmont -reported gold CAS of $706 per ounce for quarter compared to $645 per ounce in prior year quarter

* Newmont Mining Corp says Q3 reported copper CAS of $2.14 per pound compared to $1.78 in prior year quarter

* Copper AISC is expected to be between $2.30 and $2.50 per pound in 2016

* Newmont Mining Corp says Q3 reported gold AISC of $925 per ounce compared to $879 per ounce in prior year quarter

* Newmont Mining Corp says Q3 copper AISC of $2.57 per pound compared to $2.21 per pound in prior year quarter

* Newmont Mining Corp - attributable copper production is expected to be between 40,000 and 60,000 tonnes in 2016

* Newmont Mining Corp says for Q3 produced 1.25 million ounces of gold, improved from 1.21 million ounces in prior year quarter

* Remains on track to exceed targeted debt repayment of between $800 million and $1.3 billion of debt by 2018

* Newmont Mining Corp says Q3 attributable copper production of 15,000 tonnes was unchanged from prior year quarter

* Company expects to pay between $260 and $280 million of interest expense in 2016

* 2016 capital has been reduced and is expected to be between $970 million and $1.2 billion

* Newmont Mining Corp says sale of Newmont's 48.5 percent stake in Ptnnt, which operates Batu Hijau mine in Indonesia, is expected to close in Q4

* 2016 capital outlook includes sustaining capital expenditure of between $550 and $600 million

* Newmont Mining Corp says Q3 GAAP net income attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations $0.32 per share