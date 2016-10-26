Oct 26 Newmont Mining Corp :
* Newmont announces third quarter operating and financial
results
* Q3 revenue $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Attributable gold production is expected to be between 4.8
and 5.0 million ounces in 2016
* Newmont Mining Corp - in Australia, Tanami expansion
project is also on track to reach full production next year
* Gold AISC is expected to be between $870 and $930 per
ounce in 2016
* Newmont -reported gold CAS of $706 per ounce for quarter
compared to $645 per ounce in prior year quarter
* Newmont Mining Corp says Q3 reported copper CAS of $2.14
per pound compared to $1.78 in prior year quarter
* Copper AISC is expected to be between $2.30 and $2.50 per
pound in 2016
* Newmont Mining Corp says Q3 reported gold AISC of $925 per
ounce compared to $879 per ounce in prior year quarter
* 2016 capital has been reduced and is expected to be
between $970 million and $1.2 billion
* Newmont Mining Corp says Q3 copper AISC of $2.57 per pound
compared to $2.21 per pound in prior year quarter
* Newmont Mining Corp - attributable copper production is
expected to be between 40,000 and 60,000 tonnes in 2016
* Expects to pay between $260 and $280 million of interest
expense in 2016
* Newmont Mining Corp says for Q3 produced 1.25 million
ounces of gold, improved from 1.21 million ounces in prior year
quarter
* Remains on track to exceed targeted debt repayment of
between $800 million and $1.3 billion of debt by 2018
* Newmont Mining Corp says Q3 attributable copper production
of 15,000 tonnes was unchanged from prior year quarter
* Newmont Mining Corp says sale of Newmont's 48.5 percent
stake in Ptnnt, which operates Batu Hijau mine in Indonesia, is
expected to close in Q4
* 2016 capital outlook includes sustaining capital
expenditure of between $550 and $600 million
* Newmont Mining Corp says Q3 GAAP net income attributable
to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations $0.32 per
share
