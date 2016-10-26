Oct 26 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

* Agnico Eagle reports third quarter 2016 results: strong operational performance continues; ongoing exploration yields positive results at Amaruq, Sisar Zone at Kittila, Olmeca zone at El Barqueno and Barsele Project in Sweden

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - now expect to exceed upper end of 2016 production guidance of 1.6 million ounces

* Payable gold production in Q3 of 2016 was 416,187 ounces, compared to 441,124 ounces in Q3 of 2015

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share