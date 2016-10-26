Oct 26 Murphy Oil Corp
* Reg-Murphy oil Corporation announces preliminary third
quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.09
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Murphy Oil Corp says entered into a new $1.2 billion
senior unsecured guaranteed revolving credit facility
* Murphy Oil Corp - Production in Q3 2016 averaged over
169.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Murphy Oil Corp - Production for 2016 is being tightened
to range of 174 - 175 mboepd with Q4 2016 production estimated
in range of 162 - 164 mboepd
* Murphy Oil Corp says Eagle Ford Shale production in
quarter averaged over 46 mboepd, which includes 87 percent
liquids
* Murphy Oil Corp- In non-operated placid montney, four
wells were drilled in Q3 and eight are planned for late 2016 or
early 2017
* Murphy Oil Corp says capital spending for full-year 2016
is being maintained at $620.0 million
