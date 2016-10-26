UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 26 Goldcorp Inc
* Goldcorp reports third quarter 2016 results and reconfirms production and cost guidance
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Goldcorp -Q3 gold production of 715,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $812 per ounce, compared to 922,000 ounces at AISC of $858 per ounce in 2015
* Q4 production is expected to increase over Q3 as Peñasquito continues mining higher grades
* Goldcorp Inc - first gold production at coffee project is expected at end of 2020
* Goldcorp Inc says Q4 production is expected to increase over Q3 as Peñasquito continues mining higher grades
* Qtrly revenue $1.15 billion versus $1.30 billion
* Q3 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
