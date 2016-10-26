Oct 26 Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd
* Connacher Oil and Gas Limited receives access to further
financing previously approved by CCAA Court under interim
revolving credit facility
* Connacher Oil and Gas - Interim lenders have agreed to
waive certain limited defaults under credit agreement related to
CCAA sales-process timelines
* Connacher Oil and Gas - Will receive additional loans in
an aggregate amount of U.S. $5 million to support company's
continued operations
* Connacher Oil and Gas - Interim lenders committed to
provide co with access to portion of unused $20 million credit
facility authorized by CCAA Court
