Oct 26 Alon Usa Partners Lp

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect total throughput to average about 77,000 barrels per day for Q4 of 2016

* Says Q3 results reflect a continuation of difficult refining environment experienced in first two quarters of 2016

* Alon says refinery average throughput for Q3 of 2016 was 70,063 barrels per day compared to 75,797 BPD for same period in 2015

* Should generate sufficient cash available for distribution during Q4 of 2016

* Alon says expects that with operations consistent with plan, co should generate sufficient cash available for distribution during Q4 of 2016