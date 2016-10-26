Oct 26 Alon Usa Partners Lp
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expect total throughput to average about 77,000 barrels
per day for Q4 of 2016
* Says Q3 results reflect a continuation of difficult
refining environment experienced in first two quarters of 2016
* Alon says refinery average throughput for Q3 of 2016 was
70,063 barrels per day compared to 75,797 BPD for same period in
2015
* Should generate sufficient cash available for distribution
during Q4 of 2016
