Oct 26 Kennametal Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 sales $477 million versus I/B/E/S view $482.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.50
* Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Says company's expectations of full year free operating
cash flow of $90 million to $110 million remains unchanged
* Says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend
of $0.20 per share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $2.00
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says about 75 percent of previously announced workforce
reduction and 65 percent of correlating savings have been
identified and are in implementation phase
* Says "we are increasing our full year outlook range but
remain generally cautious on overall year"
* Selling initiatives are ongoing
* Says restructuring programs are currently expected to
produce combined annual ongoing pre-tax permanent savings of
$140 million to $155 million
* Says pre-tax restructuring and related charges were $32
million, or $0.38 per share in Q3
* Says in total, pre-tax charges for restructuring
initiatives are expected to be about $155 million to $175
million
