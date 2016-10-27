Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Colfax Corp
* Colfax reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 sales $879.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $892.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Colfax corp says on track to deliver $50 million in savings in 2016
* Colfax corp - lower-end of 2016 eps guidance range raised by five cents
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Delaware supreme court affirmed prior court rulings regarding co's rights under excess insurance policies for asbestos coverage
* Colfax - court ruling is expected to result in receipt from excess insurers of approximately $88 million of prior unreimbursed costs funded by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.