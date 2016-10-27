Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Bemis Company Inc
* Bemis Company reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* Q3 earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations
* Bemis Company Inc - management continues to expect cash from operations to be in range of $425 to $465 million for full year 2016
* Bemis Company Inc - sees capital expenditures to be approximately $200 million for full year 2016
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.65 to $2.70
* Q3 sales fell 4.7 percent to $657.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bemis Company Inc says Q3 global packaging segment adjusted operating profit return on sales increased to 9.8 percent, compared to 9.7 percent in prior q3
* Bemis Company-updated fy 2016 adjusted eps guidance range reflects management's updated expectations of sales volumes in its u.s. Packaging business
* Bemis Company Inc says global packaging net sales for q3 of 2016 of $369.6 million represent an increase of 12.6 percent compared to same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.