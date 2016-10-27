Oct 27 Patterson-uti Energy Inc

* Patterson-Uti Energy Inc - for month of October 2016, expect average rig count will be 63 rigs in United States and two rigs in Canada

* average rig count improved to 60 rigs in United States and two rigs in canada

* Patterson-Uti Energy reports financial results for three and nine months ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.58

* Q3 revenue $206 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.02per share