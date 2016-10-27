Oct 27 Eqt Corp

* EQT names president Steven Schlotterbeck to succeed David Porges as CEO in 2017

* Porges will remain as chairman of EQT's board of directors for one year following his retirement as CEO

* Upon Porges' retirement, Schlotterbeck will become ceo of both EQT Midstream Partners and EQT GP Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: