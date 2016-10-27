Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Eqt Corp
* Eqt reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 loss per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $502.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $504.9 million
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.26
* Qtrly production sales volume was 26% higher
* Qtrly eqt production total operating revenue $502.5 million versus $531.3 million in q2 2015
* Eqt corp - eqt production sales volume of 196 bcfe in q3 2016, representing a 26% increase over q3 last year.
* Eqt corp sees q4 2016 total production sales volume in range of 189-194 bcfe
* Eqt corp sees 2016 total production sales volume in range of 750-755 bcfe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.