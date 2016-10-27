Oct 27 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm to acquire NXP

* Qualcomm Inc - Total enterprise value of approximately $47 billion

* Qualcomm Inc - Deal for $110.00 per share

* Qualcomm expects transaction to be significantly accretive to non-GAAP EPS immediately upon close

* Qualcomm Inc - Combined company is expected to have annual revenues of more than $30 billion

* Qualcomm intends to fund transaction with cash on hand and new debt

* The transaction is structured to enable tax efficient use of offshore cash flow to rapidly reduce leverage

* Qualcomm Inc - Transaction is structured to enable tax efficient use of offshore cash flow to rapidly reduce leverage

* Qualcomm expects to generate $500 million of annualized run-rate cost synergies within two years after transaction closes

* Qualcomm - "Committed to anti-dilutive repurchases of its common stock as it de-levers its balance sheet to pre-transaction leverage levels"

* Qualcomm Inc - Goldman Sachs & Co. and Evercore served as financial advisors to Qualcomm and provided fairness opinions to Qualcomm board

* Qualcomm Inc - Qatalyst Partners is acting as lead financial advisor to NXP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: