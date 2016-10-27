Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Eqt Midstream Partners Lp
* Q3 2016 results announced for EQT midstream partners and EQT GP holdings
* Says for Q3 of 2016, EQM will pay a quarterly cash distribution of $0.815 per unit
* Increased net income guidance for 2016 to $510 - $515 million
* Says for Q3 of 2016, EQGP will pay a quarterly cash distribution of $0.165 per unit
* Increased adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2016 to $568 - $573 million
* Says EQM continues to forecast full-year 2016 ongoing maintenance capital expenditures of approximately $25 million
* Raised distributable cash flow guidance for 2016 to $515 - $520 million
* EQM also reiterates its 20% per unit distribution growth target in 2017.
* For 2017, EQGP is expecting per unit distribution growth of at least 40%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.