Oct 27 Lsi Industries Inc

* Lsi industries inc. Reports operating results for the first quarter ended september 30, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 sales fell 2 percent to $84.16 million

* Lsi industries inc - reported pre-tax restructuring costs and plant closure costs in q1 of fy 2017 totaling $1,056,000

* Lsi industries inc says gross margin was 24.8% in quarter, or 25.8% excluding restructuring and plant closure costs, compared to 27.2% a year ago

* Lsi industries inc - maintaining dividend at a $0.20 annual rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: