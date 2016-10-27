Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Lsi Industries Inc
* Lsi industries inc. Reports operating results for the first quarter ended september 30, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 sales fell 2 percent to $84.16 million
* Lsi industries inc - reported pre-tax restructuring costs and plant closure costs in q1 of fy 2017 totaling $1,056,000
* Lsi industries inc says gross margin was 24.8% in quarter, or 25.8% excluding restructuring and plant closure costs, compared to 27.2% a year ago
* Lsi industries inc - maintaining dividend at a $0.20 annual rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.