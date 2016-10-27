Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 MPLX Lp
* MPLX Lp reports third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Affirmed 2016 distribution growth guidance of 12 to 15 percent
* Forecast 2017 distribution growth rate of 12 to 15 percent and a double-digit distribution growth rate for 2018
* MPLX Lp - qtrly net income attributable to MPLX $141 million versus $41 million
* Says co reiterated its 2016 financial forecast and narrowed range for its organic growth capital expenditures
* MPLX Lp - co's preliminary 2017 forecast for organic growth capital expenditures is $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion and maintenance capital is approximately $100 million
* Qtrly total revenues and other income $703 million versus $214 million
* Q3 revenue view $647.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.