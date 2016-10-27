Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Lazard Ltd
* Lazard ltd reports third-quarter and nine-month 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.85
* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $611 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lazard Ltd says financial advisory operating revenue of $343 million for Q3 of 2016 and $896 million for first nine months, up 4% and down 6%, respectively, from 2015
* Lazard Ltd - assets under management of $205 billion as of september 30, 2016, up 12% from September 30, 2015
* Lazard Ltd - net inflows of approximately $3 billion for third-quarter 2016
* Financial advisory operating revenue was $343 million for q3 of 2016, 4% higher than Q3 of 2015
* Lazard -M&A and other advisory operating revenue of $282 million for Q3 of 2016 and $700 million for first nine months, down 2% and 15%, respectively, from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.