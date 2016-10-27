Oct 27 Lannett Company Inc

* Lannett announces successful phase III clinical trial results for proprietary C-Topical product

* Lannett - 646-patient study met all primary clinical endpoints of trial and had a statistically significant treatment effect for both 4% and 10% solutions

* Says toxicology and pharmacokinetic studies on C-Topical are ongoing and expected to be completed by year end

* Says plans to submit a new drug application to U.S. FDA during summer of 2017