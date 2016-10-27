Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc
* L-3 announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.88 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $2.505 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.55 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc - funded orders for 2016 q3 increased 22% to $2,688 million compared to $2,200 million for 2015 Q3
* Funded backlog declined 2% to $8,294 million at September 23, 2016, compared to $8,423 million at december 31, 2015.
* Sees 2016 net sales $10,250 million to $10,350 million
* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc-sees for FY 2016, diluted eps $7.85 to $7.95
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $10.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.