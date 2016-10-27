Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Visteon Corp
* Visteon announces third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.10
* Q3 earnings per share $0.81
* Q3 sales $770 million
* Visteon corp - increased low-point for full-year 2016 guidance for adjusted ebitda and adjusted free cash flow
* Visteon corp - 2016 electronics product group sales guidance is $3.1 billion
* Visteon corp - 2016 adjusted ebitda for electronics product group is projected in range of $325 million to $335 million
* Visteon corp - 2016 adjusted free cash flow for electronics product group is projected in range of $125 million to $150 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $778.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.