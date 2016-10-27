Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Invesco Ltd :
* Invesco reports results for the three months ended september 30, 2016
* Q3 revenue $1.202 billion
* Says long-term net flows during q3 included a $6.5 billion inflow from state of rhode island 529 mandate
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.58
* Qtrly adjusted diluted eps $0.60
* Says net market gains led to increases of $23.6 billion in aum during q3, compared to market gains of $10.7 billion in q2 2016
* Says foreign exchange rate movements led to a $2.2 billion decrease in aum during q3, compared to a $7.7 billion decrease in q2 2016
* Total assets under management (aum) at september 30, 2016, were $820.2 billion versus $779.6 billion at june 30, 2016
* Says as of Sept. 30, 2016, company's cash and cash equivalents were $1,581.3 million, with long-term debt of $2,073.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.