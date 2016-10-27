Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 International Paper Co :
* International paper reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.91
* Q3 earnings per share $0.75
* Q3 sales $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.37 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Special items in Q3 of 2016 included a pre-tax charge of $46 million for restructuring and other charges
* Says industrial packaging operating profits in Q3 of 2016 were $424 million versus $459 million in Q2 of 2016
* Sats consumer packaging operating profits were $61 million in Q3 of 2016 compared with $73 million in Q2 of 2016
* Says printing papers operating profits were $128 million in Q3 of 2016 versus $96 million in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.