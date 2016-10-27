Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers squibb reports third quarter financial results
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.85 to $3.05
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.47 to $2.67
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.77
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.72
* Q3 revenue $4.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.8 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view to $2.80 to $2.90
* Raises fy 2016 gaap earnings per share view to $2.62 to $2.72
* Bristol-Myers squibb co - announces approval of $3 billion share repurchase authorization
* Increases 2016 gaap and non-gaap eps guidance
* Bristol-Myers squibb co - new repurchase authorization is incremental to current repurchase program, announced in june 2012
* Qtrly yervoy worldwide revenues $285 million versus $240 million
* Bristol-Myers squibb co - qtrly opdivo worldwide revenues $920 million versus $305 million last year
* Bristol-Myers squibb co - qtrly sprycel worldwide revenues $472 million versus $411 million last year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees worldwide revenues increasing in high-teens in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.