Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Conocophillips
* Conocophillips reports third-quarter 2016 results; strong operational momentum and improved 2016 outlook
* Q3 loss per share $0.84
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 loss per share $0.66 excluding items
* Company increased midpoint of full-year 2016 production guidance to 1,565 mboed, reflecting a range of 1,560 to 1,570 mboed
* Conocophillips - Production for Q3 of 2016 was 1,557 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboed), increase of 3 mboed
* Conocophillips -Special items for current quarter included a tax functional currency change at aplng, restructuring costs across portfolio
* 2016 guidance for capital expenditures has been lowered to $5.2 billion versus prior guidance of $5.5 billion.
* Conocophillips qtrly company's total realized price was $29.78 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), compared with $32.87 per boe in Q3 of 2015
* Conocophillips -Special items for current quarter included termination of a rig contract for a Gulf of Mexico deepwater drillship and a deferred tax benefit
* Conocophillips - Q3 total revenue and other income $6,516 million million versus $7,507 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.