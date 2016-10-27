Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Omeros Corp -
* Omeros announces $125 million new credit facility
* New credit facility consists of an $80 million term loan to be drawn by company within ten business days
* New facility subject to satisfaction of conditions for additional funding of up to $45 million in two tranches through dec 31, 2017
* Company will use approximately $76 million of $80 million loan proceeds to repay its obligations under its existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.