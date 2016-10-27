Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 American Tower Corp :
* Reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $1.515 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.51 billion
* Qtrly AFFO attributable to amt common stockholders per share $1.42
* Says raising midpoint of FY 2016 outlook for consolidated AFFO by $30 million
* Raising midpoint of FY 2016 outlook for property revenue, net income, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated AFFO by $50 million
* Sees fy 2016 total capital expenditures $685 million to $785 million
* FY 16 outlook reflects favorable impacts of foreign currency fluctuations of sbout $23 million for total property revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.