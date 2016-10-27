Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Abiomed Inc
* Receives FDA IDE approval for initiation of door to unloading (DTU) prospective feasibility study
* Says gets U.S. FDA approval of prospective feasibility study to evaluate use of Impella CP heart pump for unloading of left ventricle prior to primary percutaneous coronary intervention
* Says trial will focus on feasibility and safety, and lay groundwork for a future trial
* Says up to 50 patients at 10 sites will be included in study, which is expected to initiate in first half of calendar 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.