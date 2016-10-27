Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
* West announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.17 to $2.22
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q3 earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 sales $376.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $371.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion
* West pharmaceutical services inc- raising full-year 2016 net sales guidance and tightening adjusted diluted eps guidance range
* West pharmaceutical services inc- full-year 2016 adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to be between $2.17 and $2.22
* West pharmaceutical services inc- company expects 2017 organic sales growth to grow at high end of its long-term outlook of 6% to 8%
* West pharmaceutical services inc- sales growth of high-value products is expected to be in low-double digits for fy 2017
* West pharmaceutical- s reaffirming its 2020 financial targets of sales between $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion with a consolidated operating profit margin in range 19%-23%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
