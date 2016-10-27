Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 CME Group Inc
* Says third-quarter 2016 average daily volume was 14.3 million contracts, flat compared with an exceptionally strong third-quarter 2015
* Qtrly clearing and transaction fee revenue was $704 million, down 2 percent compared with third-quarter 2015
* Qtrly third-quarter 2016 total average rate per contract was 75.0 cents, down from 78.2 cents in second-quarter 2016
* Qtrly market data revenue was $101 million, up 2 percent compared with q3 last year
* Cme group inc. Reports strong third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share $1.39
* Q3 revenue $842 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CME group inc - third-quarter 2016 total average rate per contract was 75.0 cents, down from 78.2 cents in second-quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.