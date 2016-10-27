Oct 27 CME Group Inc

* Says third-quarter 2016 average daily volume was 14.3 million contracts, flat compared with an exceptionally strong third-quarter 2015

* Qtrly clearing and transaction fee revenue was $704 million, down 2 percent compared with third-quarter 2015

* Qtrly third-quarter 2016 total average rate per contract was 75.0 cents, down from 78.2 cents in second-quarter 2016

* Qtrly market data revenue was $101 million, up 2 percent compared with q3 last year

* Cme group inc. Reports strong third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.05

* Q3 earnings per share $1.39

* Q3 revenue $842 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CME group inc - third-quarter 2016 total average rate per contract was 75.0 cents, down from 78.2 cents in second-quarter 2016