Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 LendingTree Inc
* adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain in range of $64 - $66 million full-year 2016
* Lendingtree reports q3 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
* Q3 earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $370 million to $375 million
* Q3 revenue $94.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $96.9 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $383.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.