Oct 27 Abiomed Inc

* Abiomed receives fda ide approval for initiation of door to unloading (dtu) prospective feasibility study

* Abiomed inc - up to 50 patients at 10 sites will be included in multi-center feasibility study

* Abiomed - up to 50 patients at 10 sites will be included in multi-center feasibility study which is expected to initiate in h1 of calendar 2017