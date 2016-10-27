Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Gaslog Partners Lp
* Gaslog partners lp reports financial results for the three-month period ended september 30, 2016 and declares cash distribution
* "demand outlook for lng carriers with long-term charters remains positive"
* Says "we continue to see a number of tenders for multi-year charters for vessels"
* Qtrly revenue of $51.45 million 4% higher, respectively, than q2 of 2016 and in line with q3 of 2015
* Q3 revenue view $51.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly profit of $18.87 million, 2% lower than q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.