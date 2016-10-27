Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co -
* Mead johnson nutrition reports third quarter and nine months 2016 results; reports progress against strategic plan in challenging environment; revises near term outlook
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.80 to $2.87
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.80
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says company now expects 2016 gaap eps to be between $2.80 to $2.87
* Revised its net sales outlook and now expects full year net sales of 6% to 7% below prior year on a reported basis
* Says company now expects fy non-gaap eps between $3.43 to $3.50.
* "sales may be lower due to market share weaknesses in several markets, notably in u.s."
* Mead johnson nutrition-says guidance includes estimated adverse impact of currency exchange rates now expected to be approximately $0.30 per share
* Says "we have made substantial progress in china"
* Qtrly net sales $937.5 million versus $977.5 million
* Q3 revenue view $933.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total cost savings of approximately $180 million are expected by 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.