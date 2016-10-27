Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Celgene Corp
* Celgene reports third quarter 2016 operating and financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.58
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Celgene Corp says Revlimid sales for Q3 increased 30 percent year-over-year to $1,891 million
* Celgene Corp - 2016 guidance and 2017 targets updated
* Celgene Corp - - 2016 guidance and 2017 targets updated
* Celgene Corp sees 2016 GAAP diluted EPS $3.12 to $3.29
* Celgene Corp - Sees 2016 total net product sales of approximately $11.2 billion
* Celgene Corp sees 2016 adjusted diluted eps $5.88 to $5.92
* Celgene Corp says Abraxane sales for Q3 were $233 million, a 1 percent increase year-over-year
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $11.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Celgene Corp says total net product sales are expected to be at high end of range of $12.7 billion to $13.0 billion in 2017
* Celgene Corp - sees 2016 Revlimid net sales in the range of approximately $7.0 billion
* Celgene corp says adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be at high end of range of $6.75 to $7.00 in 2017
* Celgene corp - sees 2017 Revlimid net sales are expected to be more than $8.0 billion versus previous target of approximately $8.0 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted operating margin approximately 54 percent
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 revenue view $13.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.